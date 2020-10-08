Columbus Police searching for missing teen Ahmad Hammonds

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen around 8th Avenue.

Ahmad Hammonds, 14, was last seen on Oct. 7 near the Wilson Apartments around 11 p.m. According to police, he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black and yellow shirt, and a red hat with the letter “C” on it.

Police say he was originally brought home around 11 p.m. on Oct. 7 but left “minutes later.” Ahmad is described as 4’6″ with brown eyes and black hair, weighing 64 pounds.

Anyone with information on Ahmad’s whereabouts is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 911, contact the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449, or call Sgt. L. Zeiverink at 706-225-4384.