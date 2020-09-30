Columbus Police searching for missing teen Monaye Schalk

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old last seen on Sept. 27.

Police say that Monaye Schalk was seen at Buffalo Wild Wings on Sept. 26 with a man police say appeared to be over 50-years-old.

The older man seen with Monaye is described as having a white beard and moustache. Monaye was last seen on Sept. 27 on Double Churches Road wearing a red Georgia hoodie and gray sweatpants, according to police.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Monaye is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 911 or contact the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.