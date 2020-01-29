Columbus Police searching for missing teen Taliyah Jones

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department are asking the public for help finding a missing local teen, Taliyah Jones, 17.

Police say Taliyah was last seen by her family three weeks ago, on or around Jan. 6.

It is possible that Taliyah is hiding in a friend’s house in Lumpkin Park Apartments, according to police.

Taliyah’s clothing description is unknown, but she is described as 5’3″ with brown eyes and black hair.

Police ask that anyone with information concerning this missing person/runaway contact CPD at 911 or call the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.