COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department will host the 40th Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

The 5.5-mile run will begin at the Public Safety Building 510 E 10th Street and conclude at the Lake Oliver Marina entrance.

Registration opens at 8 a.m. and the opening ceremony begins at 9 a.m. The run is not only for law enforcement officers. Anyone can participate in this event.

Route of the run:

West on 10th Street

North on 2nd Avenue

East on Manchester Expressway

North on River Road

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office will provide lunch for participants immediately following the run at the Public Safety Building.

Law Enforcement Torch Run t-shirts and hats are available for purchase at the Public Safety building from Monday to Friday between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. All proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Georgia.