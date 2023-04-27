COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department will host the 40th Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
The 5.5-mile run will begin at the Public Safety Building 510 E 10th Street and conclude at the Lake Oliver Marina entrance.
Registration opens at 8 a.m. and the opening ceremony begins at 9 a.m. The run is not only for law enforcement officers. Anyone can participate in this event.
Route of the run:
- West on 10th Street
- North on 2nd Avenue
- East on Manchester Expressway
- North on River Road
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office will provide lunch for participants immediately following the run at the Public Safety Building.
Law Enforcement Torch Run t-shirts and hats are available for purchase at the Public Safety building from Monday to Friday between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. All proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Georgia.