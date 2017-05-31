Columbus public pools officially open

Community News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga.– Columbus Parks and Recreation have opened all of its outdoor pools to the public.

There are four outdoor public pools in Columbus, in addition to the indoor aquatic center.

Before you hop in there are a few pool safety tips that you should be aware of.

For parents and chaperons it’s important to make sure that you are never leaving your kids unattended, even if a life guard is present.

Also no diving is allowed and it’s a plus to become CPR certified so that you are prepared to help a drowning victim.

Pool hours:

Wednesday – Friday from 12 P.M. to 6 P.M.

Saturday – Sunday from 11:00 A.M. to 7:30 P.M.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

Trending Stories

Don't Miss