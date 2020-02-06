Columbus Public Works introduces app to educate public on recyclable material

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A Columbus man is wondering why his recycling ended up in a landfill.

After a Facebook post with over 300 shares circulated the internet, many Columbus residents are wondering if their’s ends up in the same place.

The post reads “Do you recycle in Columbus GA? I do. Do you wonder where it goes? I did. Well today I found out. With all of your other garbage. As I witnessed a recycling truck dump this at pine grove landfill.

Post via Columbus Concerned Citizen Forum

The post quickly gained steam causing concerned citizens to reach out to News 3 and Columbus Public Works for answers.

Kyle McGee, Deputy Director of Columbus Public Works, says it’s not what it looks like.

“We had a load of contaminated recycled material picked up yesterday and dumped at the landfill. When I say contaminated, this was recycled material mixed with household garbage,” he says.

McGee explained that the material was too contaminated to take it to the recycle center. “Unfortunately, it’s a daily occurrence where as the market tightens down and gets more strict on our contamination rates as far as recycling goes we have to be more strict. What we were picking up in the past, we can no longer pick up.”

The Deputy Director says just because something has the recycle logo on it doesn’t mean Public works can accept it at their recycling center. “Like for example, we don’t accept plastic bags at our center. But just because we don’t accept plastic bags, doesn’t mean its not recyclable. Same with styrofoam, we don’t accept styrofoam but some places do.”

Now, they’re educating the public on what is considered recycled material for the Columbus Public Works through an app called “Columbus Recycles”. (It’s available in the app store).

“This app tells you everything that is and is not recyclable at our center. It also tells you when your garbage and yard waste and recycling collection day is,” McGee demonstrated.

Public Works will also place a yellow sticker on top of your recycle can to let you know if there were contaminated items in the bin. After three stickers, the department will remove your bin and give it to someone else.

“People can still recycle. If they do it the right way it will save us all money because it costs money when we don’t recycle properly.”