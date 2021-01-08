Columbus religious leaders react to violence at US Capitol

Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. It’s been a stunning day as a number of lawmakers and then the mob of protesters tried to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WRBL News 3 reached out to a number of local religious leaders for reactions to Jan. 6, 2021’s violence at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington.

Four people were killed Wednesday when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed into the building as members of Congress conducted the electoral vote count to certify Joe Biden as President and Kamala Harris as Vice President. One woman was shot as the protestors, who believe the 2020 election was stolen from President Trump, clashed with Capitol police.

Law enforcement officials say three others died of “medical emergencies” during the hours of unrest and violence.

WRBL asked local religious leaders to think about what they witnessed yesterday and then write their thoughts. These are the impassioned responses we’ve received so far:

Charles Hasty

Pastor, Grace Presbyterian Church

“Yesterday was shocking and heartbreaking. We are a nation in turmoil. The Capitol was breached yesterday for the first time since the War of 1812. For the better part of this year civil unrest and political upheaval has tugged at and torn the fabric of our democracy. Not to mention we are reeling from and still in the throws of a vicious pandemic which has ravaged our population for 10 months. People have lost loved ones, jobs, security and in some cases, hope. So, what do we do in the face of all this chaos? Where do we go from here? First, for those who believe in a Sovereign and Benevolent God, remember the words of the Psalmist “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore, we will not fear though the earth should change, the mountains shake in the heart of the sea; though it’s waters roar and foam, though the mountains tremble it’s tumult… The nations rage, the kingdoms totter… The Lord of hosts is with us to God of Jacob is our refuge… Be still and know that I am God” (Psalm 46). Remember, the words of Jesus, “I will never leave or forsake you”. This is not new to God. God has this and us. Remember, God is with us. We are not alone. Second, give thanks we live in a blessed nation. Perfect, no. Blessed, yes. As we seek to “form a more perfect Union” many have made allegations of corruption and unlawful acts with regard to the 2020 elections. The foundations of our democracy and the integrity of our leaders depends upon the fairness and credibility of our elections. All of us who call America home should want our elections to be fair and free. This is not a partisan issue. The actions that we saw yesterday did nothing to make our process of electing our leaders more protected and secure. The Lord calls us to “seek justice and correct oppression” (Isaiah 1:17). We need to be able to trust our elections to be just while working to improve and correct the process where needed but through just means. Violence in any form is not the answer and must be rejected. Third, the violence we have seen over the this past year and yesterday in particular, will have lasting effect and be repeated in the future if we do not seek to learn from these sins and commit to proactive steps as a people of faith. To this end, these words best sum up and tell me where we go from here: “Let love be genuine; hate what is evil, hold fast to what is good; love one another with mutual affection; outdo one another in showing honor. Do not lag in zeal, be ardent in spirit, serve the Lord. Rejoice in hope, be patient in suffering, persevere in prayer. Contribute to the needs of the saints; extend hospitality to strangers. Bless those who persecute you; bless and do not curse them. Rejoice with those who rejoice, weep with those who weep. Live in harmony with one another; do not be haughty, but associate with the lowly; do not claim to be wiser than you are. Do not repay anyone evil for evil, but take thought for what is noble in the sight of all. If it is possible, so far as it depends on you, live peaceably with all. Beloved, never avenge yourselves, but leave room for the wrath of God; for it is written, “Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord.” No, “if your enemies are hungry, feed them; if they are thirsty, give them something to drink… Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.” (Romans 12:9-21) This is how and where we go from here. Will you go with me?”

_________________________

Jonathan Badgett, Ph,D.

Morningside Baptist Church

“The images and stories coming out of our nation’s Capitol have shocked me to my core. Among the most disturbing, I saw an angry mob waving the American flag—the symbol of national identity and unity to which we pledge our allegiance—while attacking police, threatening elected officials, and destroying public property. The irony was unmistakable. We say the words—One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all—but if these words are to mean anything, we must do better. If there is any hope for us to become one nation under God again, we must return to him. We must confess the countless ways we have put our agendas above his. And we must ask that he restore to us what only he can bring: his righteousness and peace.”

_________________________

Adrian Chester

Lead Servant, Greater Beallwood Baptist Church

“One of the basic rights that we have under the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States is…. “the right of the people to peaceably assemble, and to petition the government for redress of grievances.” What I and the world witnessed on January 6, 2021 at the Capitol Building in Washington; D.C., was not a peaceful protest but a riot fueled by white rage. This riot was fueled by the actions and verbiage of Mr. Donald Trump and his allies that have openly spread hatred, fear and misinformation concerning the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election. What this riot has revealed is the blatant double standard that is woven into the fabric of American culture when it comes to race. I hold no reservation in knowing that if black or non-white persons would have rioted and infiltrated the United States Capitol as we saw yesterday, they would have been gassed, shot with rubber bullets or shot and killed upon the breaking of the barricades. Until white Americans who stand silently on the sidelines start calling racism and the double standards of this country out by name, we will continue to see actions like we saw on January 6, 2021 in Washington. The riot that we witnessed was not based on principles, but it was based in hatred. The only way for our country to move forward from this point it to repent of its original sin, which is the systemic poison of white supremacy.”

_________________________

Paul Thomas

Lead Pastor, Evangel Temple

“We are heartbroken by what took place in our nation’s capital yesterday. We support the right to protest but violence is never acceptable! Our Evangel family is in a time of prayer and fasting and we are asking the Lord to bring Peace and Reconciliation in our city and nation.”

______________________________

Rev. Valerie Thompson

Pastor, Revelation Missionary Baptist Church

“Many of us know we would never behave like the insensitive, hateful, and angry protestors. Many of us know the President is mentally unstable and does not have the capacity to lead. AND we know there’s something troubled within many who support/endorse his actions. BUT, the Body of Christ can NOT see SELF nor what’s hidden in the crevices of hearts that Desperately need healing!! I am reminded of Leviticus 26:13 ‘I am the LORD your God, who brought you out of the land of Egypt so that you would not be their slaves, and I broke the bars of your yoke and made you walk erect. Matthew 11:29 Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. 30For My yoke is easy and My burden is light. Where do we go? We continue to unite and trust God!!”

_________________________________

Curtis Crocket, Jr., M.Div, D.M

Senior Pastor, Metropolitan Baptist Church

“To witness such a tragedy in this present age left me with several emotions and reactions. In a world that is transitioning from Black and White to Brown, first, I was saddened by the leader of the free world, instigating the passion to march and riot on the same day of the confirmation of the newly elected president which left four human beings deceased and damage to the Capitol Building. Who will be responsible for their deaths and damage? This is a total disregard for life and for the democracy of These United States of America. It was premeditated and calculating. These actions open the eyes of many which forced GOP leadership to temporarily take the side of right such as Kelly Loeffler, Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell and others to confirm the results of the electoral college. Even today, many have begun to part ways with this administration and there is discussion of exercising the 25th amendment to call for the removal of this president. But, what if, before now, they had decided to be a voice for right and stood up to this President throughout his tenure, would the results been different? The world is changing and we need leadership who can embrace diversity that represents this nation. Second, I was challenged to see sworn officers who took an oath to serve, to protect and to defend, step aside to allow the security of the Capitol to be compromised. It proves as I am reminded about this summer as Black Lives Matter marched with a purpose, there were many officers and the National Guard dispatched during these marches to keep order. During this event it appears none were dispatched until later; not to talk about the selfies. This proves my theory as this was a methodical event planned by the President, “let’s march down to the capitol and support those brave senators….” Because of action like this, organizers like Black Voters Matters and others, move from protest to the polls to be heard. The results speak for themselves in many cities in Georgia fighting for change. Yesterday continues to prove, we are living in two Americas divided by race. Finally, It reminds me of the hope we must embrace. Dr. Martin Luther King wrote, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” As a Pastor and a leader, making a stand during this season challenges me to look to my faith for encouragement, for power and for growth to be influential. I can’t stay angry, however, I can let this anguish empower me into destiny for the sake of others. We are called to be a voice for the Faith, practice it’s disciplines and stand firm until we cannot stand any more. And for those clergy who practice nationalism before God, rethink and reevaluate your relationship with Him. Repent and serve all of God’s children.”

____________________________

Rabbi Beth Schwartz

Temple Israel

“As an American, and as a member of a religious minority, I am deeply shaken by yesterday’s unprecedented events in our Nation’s Capital. The assault on the Capitol was far beyond a protest, and it was anything but an exercise in peaceful assembly. Its aim was to disrupt the constitutional process of certifying the results of a free and fair election. That it succeeded in even delaying that process for several hours was shocking. The Vice President, Members of both Houses of Congress, and their staffs showed their courage and respect for our Constitution and the rule of law in returning to complete the certification process last night. Jewish communities for thousands of years have understood that societies need good government, and we have a tradition of respecting the law of the land and of praying for the government. Most Jewish prayer books include prayers for the government, regardless of political party or who is in leadership. We pray for governments and the officials who represent them to be wise and compassionate, and to act for the benefit and protection of all its citizens. We will include these prayers in our worship this Sabbath. I share one of these prayers with you:

A Prayer for Our Country

Our God and God of our ancestors, bless this country and all who dwell within it. Help us to experience the blessings of our lives and circumstances, To be vigilant, compassionate, and brave. Strengthen us when we are afraid, Help us to channel our anger, So that it motivates us to action. Help us to feel our fear, So that we do not become numb. Help us to be generous with others, So that we raise each other up. Help us to humble in our fear, knowing that as vulnerable as we feel, there are those at greater risk, and that it is our holy work to stand with them. Help us to taste the sweetness of liberty, To not take for granted the freedoms won in generations past or in recent days. To heal and nourish our democracy, that it may be like a tree planted by the water whose roots reach down to the stream; it need not fear drought when it comes, its leaves are always green. (Jer. 17:8) May peace and democracy prevail, and may our nation’s motto, “E pluribus unum” – “Out of many, one” bring us together as a community made stronger by diversity and respect. God bless America.”

____________________________

Dr. J.H. Flakes, III

Pastor, Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church

“I was not surprised by what happened by neither this president nor his followers. Why? Because he has demonstrated over the 4 years of his presidency who he really is. Am I troubled, saddened, hurt by what I observed yesterday on national television? As an American, yes I was. To witness the hypocrisy, undermining of the democratic process of the certification of the elected president and vice president of the United States, inciting an insurrection, the loss of a life of a United States citizen during the riotous acts of irresponsible individuals cause me to be angry, outraged, hurt for our nation, people of color, yes even for those who have been hooked winked and bamboozled by this dysfunctional seating president and politicians who continued to enable his destructive behavior and thinking. It was absolutely egregious, sinful, and wrong! However, as a pastor speaking from a Christian perspective, we, as Christians, have a very special role to play in this hurting world to stand for justice in the face of injustice. We know God’s relentless and all-powerful love. God’s love conquers all, and right now the world needs the healing, unity, forgiveness, and reconciliation that only God can give. If we are to love like Christ loves us, we need to stand for change. A change in how we treat others, a change in how we support others, and a change in racist behaviours and attitudes which have remained pervasive for years. While this conversation may be uncomfortable, we cannot allow discomfort and fear to silence the need to stand with those being treated as less than. While the sight of injustice may swell righteous anger within us and fill our eyes with tears, we must be wise in how we respond. If we are to respond in love for God’s glory, we need to first turn to and humble ourselves before the One who will make all things right.”

______________________________

Vince Allen

Pastor, Bridge Church of Columbus