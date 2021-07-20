Columbus residents can now take bulk trash to landfills with no fee

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The City of Columbus will waive the tipping fee for the Pine Grove and Granite Bluff landfill through Aug. 31. The waiving of this fee comes after the city has seen major delays in trash pick up prompting city leaders to come up with other options for those wanting to dispose of their trash themselves.

Mayor Skip Henderson said the delays in trash pickup are attributed to a number of things. Currently the city is down to 1/3 of the amount of prisoners who usually help with trash pickup. He adds, in addition to this, they’re down 12 drivers as well.

Due to these circumstances, Henderson says the city has seen delays in trash pick up and are focusing first on household trash and then recycling.

“There has been about a 3-5 week delay on some of the yard waste items so a lot of folks have asked about the ability to be able to go dispose of them themselves so Pine Grove and Granite Bluff are opened with no tipping fees to anybody with a Muscogee County Drivers License so if they want to drop some of their own stuff off there will be no charge for that.”

By waiving the tipping fee at both landfills it gives residents the opportunity to take their bulk items like refrigerators, washers and dryers, mattress and even yard waste that’s been cluttering their curb and dump it.

“Ya know it’s no secret we’ve been struggling with our integrated waste pick up and we understand, I mean we know, that the publics been frustrated,” said Henderson. “We know that our yard waste in particular has been delayed in terms of being picked up and ya know, not making excuses we’ve just been forced to deal with a set of facts that have changed our capability of providing that resource.”

Henderson also stressed this does not mean the city is stopping any form of trash pickup and will continue to picking up trash along with giving this new option to residents. He is hoping the city will be caught up by the end of August.

There are clarifications in what items can go to each landfill. We have attached the flier from Mayor Skip Henderson’s Facebook page that breaks this down below.