COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus River Dragons hit the ice Saturday with a whole new look.

Instead of the classic River Dragon jersey, the team sported pink as they looked to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

The team’s theme of the night, “Pink the Rink”, brought the whole community together, giving players and guests the opportunity to showcase who they fight for when it comes to loved ones who have fought a battle with cancer.

The pre-game ceremony served as a moment of remembrance and hope. Fans were encouraged to hold up their flashlights in honor of those who have lost their battle to the disease and those still fighting today.

Over 20 game-worn pink jerseys were auctioned off to fans with some bidding over $400.

River Dragons COO, Jeff Croop, highlighted the importance of the team giving back, especially when cancer affects more lives than we can count.

A lot of people closely related to the team and just about everyone in the building, has had brushes with cancer,” said Croop. “It’s just important to us to help do our part and give back to the community and raise awareness for, cancer funding, cancer needs, cancer research, whatever it is we can do. Just trying to do our part.”

The auction is open until 11:59 p.m. Saturday. To place a bid for a pink River Dragons jersey, visit the online auction on DASH here.