COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Jaycees is having a supplies drive for the students of Key Elementary School this week, July 26-31, to help student in need get the materials necessary for learning.

A news release by Columbus Jaycees says they are looking for binders, folders, notebooks, calculators, paper, pencil cases, art supplies, school bags, pencils, and pens.

Donations are being received at D.A. Turner YMCA, 4384 Warm Springs Rd; and John P. Thayer YMCA, 24 14th St. between 7am and 7 pm.