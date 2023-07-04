COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – While numerous locals and others across the nation continue to celebrate Independence Day, WRBL News 3 is asking for locals to share videos of fireworks and or videos of locals celebrating with loved ones featuring sparklers, firecrackers, and another type of fireworks.

A number of the videos will be selected and featured in WRBL’s 11 p.m. show.

Interested participants can submit videos to the WRBL News 3 email at news@wrbl.com or direct message video to WRBL News 3’s Facebook page.