COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A benefit concert for the Salvation Army’s youth programs is being held at Columbus State University (CSU) later this February.
“Gospel Roads with Dr. Daniel Windsor & Friends” will be at CSU’s Fine Arts Hall on main campus at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.
WRBL News 3 sat down with Dr. Daniel Windsor and Barbara Motos, president for Salavation Army’s Women Auxiliary, to find out more about the event. You can watch the full interview above.
Other performances at the benefit include:
- Chris Hess & Family
- Jonathan & Lisa Moore
- Rev. Markus Hammonds
- Debbie Anderson
- Linda Windsor
- Sisters Janice Cotney & Sharon Morgan
- Julia Langley
- Carolyn Gilford
- Lisa McCain
- Kevin Vannoy
Proceeds support the Salvation Army Youth Enrichment programs including camps and after-school programs.
Tickets are $35 with $25 tickets available for groups of ten or more. To purchase, go to https://salvationarmygospelroads.eventbrite.com/.