COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A benefit concert for the Salvation Army’s youth programs is being held at Columbus State University (CSU) later this February.

“Gospel Roads with Dr. Daniel Windsor & Friends” will be at CSU’s Fine Arts Hall on main campus at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.

WRBL News 3 sat down with Dr. Daniel Windsor and Barbara Motos, president for Salavation Army’s Women Auxiliary, to find out more about the event. You can watch the full interview above.

Other performances at the benefit include:

Chris Hess & Family

Jonathan & Lisa Moore

Rev. Markus Hammonds

Debbie Anderson

Linda Windsor

Sisters Janice Cotney & Sharon Morgan

Julia Langley

Carolyn Gilford

Lisa McCain

Kevin Vannoy

Proceeds support the Salvation Army Youth Enrichment programs including camps and after-school programs.

Tickets are $35 with $25 tickets available for groups of ten or more. To purchase, go to https://salvationarmygospelroads.eventbrite.com/.