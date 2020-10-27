Columbus State University plans to increase student engagement for spring semester

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University is looking toward the spring semester with the goal of increasing engagement with students through various academic and student life experiences. 

The university will move toward increased in-person instruction through hybrid and “extended classroom” classes.

Hybrid courses combine in-person instruction with web-based online learning. Extended classroom instruction consists of splitting classes into smaller groups to rotate between in-person and virtual learning.

The changes will be accompanied by a continued emphasis on following relevant public health guidelines. 

“I join President Markwood in thanking our students, parents and employees for their patience as we navigate the unknowns of this pandemic together,” said Dr. Deborah Bordelon, CSU’s provost and executive vice president.

Student support services such as advising, tutoring and counseling will transition to more in-person interactions in the spring. Beyond the classroom, multiple Cougar Kickoff events will have expanded access to on-campus recreational services. 

The Office of Admissions is offering potential students and their families various opportunities to connect with the university both virtually and in-person.

Prospective students can either attend in-person single-family and small-group tours, or they can participate in virtual tour experiences.

The “Discovery Day” preview events additionally allow students to meet with future professors, connect with current students and learn about different programs. 

“We are not out of the woods yet, which means we all must be prepared to adapt to the changing public health landscape. However, we remain encouraged by how CSU has been spared a greater brunt during the fall semester compared to the disruptions the pandemic has caused at other universities,” Bordelon said.

