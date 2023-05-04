COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Technical College (CTC) hosted a Dual Enrollment Celebration and Senior Signing Day on Wednesday, May 3.

The leadership team of the college honored graduating seniors who have participated in the Dual Enrollment Program and those who have made the decision to attend CTC in the summer or fall semester as their first-choice school.

The college celebrated area high school students who have made the commitment to continue their educational journey with Columbus Tech. Students formally signed a Certificate of Intent to pursue their post-secondary education at CTC.

Senior Dual Enrollment students were also honored for attending the institution and received recognition for their efforts. Key partners from surrounding county and district personnel were invited to share in this level of student success.

Tara Askew, vice president of Student Affairs and Communications said, “We want to do everything we can to encourage students to take full advantage of the possibilities available by making our institution their first choice upon graduation from high school.”

Photos of the event are available in this online folder.