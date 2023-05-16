COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Georgia Convention & Trade Center is hosting the first closet cleanout sale on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the official press release, attendees will find gently used adult clothing, shoes and accessories from many people’s closets all in one location.

“This event will assist the Columbus community in practicing thrifting and decluttering with the opportunity to donate unsold items to Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers,” states Hayley Tillery, executive director of Columbus Trade Center.

Hot and iced coffee along with a signature drink are available for purchase.