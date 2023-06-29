COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Veteran Affairs (VA) Clinic is scheduled to host a Women’s Release and Let Go Service Program on Friday and invites local female veterans and their loved ones.

The event will focus on providing women with information about Columbus VA’s numerous medical services offered.

Some of the current services offered to female veterans include the following:

General Health Care

Wellness Checks and Screenings

Management of long-term health conditions such as heart disease and diabetes.

Mental Health Services, which include counseling, medications, and referrals.

Female-specific care for Reproductive Health, such as birth control and menopause.

Pain management for musculoskeletal injuries

Treatment for conditions concerning military sexual trauma.

For more information about services offered to female veterans, visit U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Women Veterans Health Care Page.

You can view WRBL News 3’s Rex Castillo’s interview with Columbus VA Clinical Champlain Michael A. Chambers about the upcoming event in the player above.