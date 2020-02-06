Columbus Water Works explains the increase in your water bill

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus residents aren’t too happy about their new water bills. Columbus Water Works raised the water rates on January 1st.

“The rate increase provides funding for our ongoing maintenance and aging infrastructure that provides water and sewer services to the residents of Columbus,” says Columbus Water Works spokesman Vic Burchfield says.

He says the new rate is based on your meter size plus the volume of water used plus your sewer rate.”This year the water increase was based less dependent on water usage and more on the meter size,” he explained.

The meter size determines the amount of water that a customer pulls. 97 percent of Columbus residents have a 5/8 inch meter – those water bills went increased $0.81. The other three percent of residents have larger meters for things like a sprinkler system or the need for greater water pressure.

2020 Water Base Charges

“A one-inch meter, for example, that meter size would cause the bill to go up approximately five dollars. For a two-inch meter, for example, that would go up approximately $23.”

Burchfield says those charges are in line with what other cities and utilities are charging for meter-based charges. “So they are typical, they are not unusual and after the increase, we’re still lower than Macon, Augusta, and Savannah in comparison to their meter charges,” he says.

Regional Bill Comparison

Columbus Water Works offers a low-income credit of $7.50 for customers who are approved for the reduced garbage fee with the city. To apply, the customer may contact the Citizens Service Center with the Columbus Consolidated Government by calling 311. you must request enrollment for the reduced garbage fee.

For customers with a larger dedicated irrigation meter, one option is to call CWW and request turn off for the meter when not in uses and turn it back on when needed for a reconnect fee of $30.

They also offer payment arrangements for customers who need more time to pay, if needed.