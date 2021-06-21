Columbus Water Works releases 2021 water quality report

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The 2021 water quality report is out for the city of Columbus. The annual report put out by Columbus Water Works shows Columbus drinking water is on-par with state and federal regulations. This means it is of good or even great quality.

The report not only shows the quality of the water, but it uses graphs to show what substances are in our water and how the percentage compares to state and federal regulations.

Vic Burchfield Senior Vice President of Columbus Water Works said it’s important for them to put out this report annually.

“Well it’s a good way for the Columbus customers to have an annual source of information about the substances that are detected in their drinking water,” said Burchfield.

In addition to the breakdown of water quality and what is in our water the company has included facts that customers might not know about Columbus drinking water and water quality in general.

“We do over 110,000 water quality tests in our environmental lab each year on the drinking water as well as the watershed and the Chattahoochee river,” said Burchfield. “It has information about the source of drinking water. Our source of drinking water comes from Lake Oliver from the Chattahoochee River so that’s some information that some people may not know.”

Burchfield says water testing is done frequently stating that some departments of Columbus Water Works test as often as every 15 minutes.

The quality report was sent in the mail but can also be accessed online