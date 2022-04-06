COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus resident and former Aflac employee Rashmi Hudson just earned her third patent and this time it’s in the United Kingdom.

After years of traveling for work and to visit her kids at college, Hudson was tired of wrinkled garments and inconvenient luggage sets.

So she did what she knows how to do best, problem solve. Hudson created the ALLTIMATE 3-in-1 luggage set. It’s a garment bag that wraps around a duffle bag with organizational pockets, a strap for carrying and a slot that allows the bag to sit securely on a carry-on suitcase.

She sewed up her first design for ALLTIMATE luggage and received her first U.S. patent in 2019. After years of continued development and working with designers, Hudson received her second U.S. Patent in 2021 and has just recently received her first international patent in the UK.

“I knew I wanted to solve a problem. I knew I had solved problems before I retired from Aflac 18 years ago and I didn’t want to be in my children’s space all the time,” said Hudson. “And I didn’t want my brain to go dead and so it was a leap of faith from there. And the more I showed it to people the more they liked it and it gave me great peace and comfort to know, hey let’s fly with this.”

The utility patents ensure no one can make, use, or sell the same design functionality for 20 years.

As of 2019, women only made up 17-percent of new inventors issued patents by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. That number is an all-time high.

If you’re a female thinking about becoming an inventor Hudson’s response is “please do it”.

She also said she is more than happy to mentor women who are wanting to become an inventor like herself.

For more information on ALLTIMATE Luggage you can head to their website alltimateluggage.com or follow them on their social media.