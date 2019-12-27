Columbus woman wins big on “Price is Right”

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A local Columbus won received a once in a lifetime opportunity while on vacation recently. She appeared on the Price is Right.. and she WON!



Imagine hearing the words “COME ON DOWN, YOU’RE ON THE PRICE IS RIGHT!” You’d have people screaming around you, applauding, patting you on the back.

Brianna Rowe and family

But Brianna Rowe says she didn’t even hear her name, her friends just yelled “They called your name!” Rowe was the closest in the bid on a new treadmill. And after she won her individual game, she won a brand new car!

“Life is amazing, I’ve been getting so much outpour, so many overwhelming comments and encouragement, and inspiring messages from all kinds of people,” says Rowe.

Rowe won a treadmill and a2020 White Mini Cooper. All she has to do is pay the taxes on it.

Brianna will keep the car but she’s going to give the treadmill she won, to a family member as a Christmas gift.