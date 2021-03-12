Combating the crime wave: Non-profit secures critical $25k in funding to fight violence

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Now that Columbus has awarded Cure Violence Columbus $25,000, the anti-violence non-profit can start community meetings and pay parent organization Cure Violence Global for neighborhood assessments, the first steps toward direct community involvement. The assessments are set to begin in late April or early May.

Part of the funds pay for community meetings CVG needs before they conduct their assessments. Once the assessments are complete, CVG will create neighborhood-specific plans of action. Cure Violence Columbus expects to receive $500,000 from community partners to implement the plan.

CVG is not looking for a one-size-fits-all approach. Instead, they believe each neighborhood will require different plans. Cure Violence Columbus co-founder Cedric Hill, Jr., hopes the community will understand that CVG is here to help.

“It’s a community-based program which means we want to partner with community organizations and individuals from those communities to make this happen,” Hill said. “This isn’t a thing where we want to come in and say we’re going to save the world, we want input from people in those communities.”

CVG will look for community partner buy-in from organizations trying to address education, hunger and poverty. The program is a comprehensive model that wants to reduce the factors that play a role in violence.

CVG will look at different neighborhoods across the city, particularly in south Columbus, including Cusseta Road and Fort Benning Road.

Once the assessment is complete and approved, Cure Violence Columbus will use the $500,000 set aside by community partners to implement the recommendations that CVG has made. Hill Jr., says he is excited for CVG to being the assessment.

“It’s exciting to see us moving in the direction of change and making Columbus a great place for everybody that lives here,” Hill Jr., said.

CVC will hold a information session at Council Chambers at the Citizen Service Center on Monday, March 15, 2021.