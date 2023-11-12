COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — It was a sea of red, white and blue as veterans alongside family and friends gathered at the Jordan High School Auditorium for a Veterans Day Celebration Concert.

They need to have 365 days that they’re honored rather than just one day. Jimmy Motos, Charter Member of the Bob Barr Community Band

Members of the Bob Barr and Smiths Station Community Bands alongside local choirs, hosted a free concert featuring songs dedicated to each military branch.

Jimmy Motos has been a member of the Bob Barr Community Band for 33 years. Motos shares a special connection to the performance, as his father was a World War II veteran.

It just gives me chills to think about the men and women that have served our country and have given their all for our freedom. It’s just outstanding. I really appreciate all of their service. Jimmy Motos, Charter Member of the Bob Barr Community Band

Belinda Baker, a flutist and member of both bands, served in the U.S. Army for 10 years. Baker graduated from Jordan High School before enlisting and says performing for other veterans is an honor.

To be able to play music from the military and to honor our veterans… As a veteran myself, I just take great pride in my service that I had and dedicating myself to my country because I love our country. And I think it’s the greatest country on Earth. Belinda Baker, U.S. Army Veteran

The concert serves as a time of celebration and thanks to those who have shown unwavering patriotism and love for our country.

Donations were also collected at the concert. Those funds will be distributed to the organizations that performed to help support music education.