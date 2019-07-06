Community comes together to make “Jeremiah’s Jackets”

The Chattahoochee Valley has shown its strength again as members of the community banded together in the face of tragedy.

Just a few days ago, one man’s idea turned into five minds coming together to help make sure 6-year-old Jeremiah Melton‘s story doesn’t become another person’s story.

Daniel Rushing and four other people set up “Jeremiah’s Jackets” to ensure that everyone hanging out on the Riverwalk is safe. “The jackets are not there to encourage people to get in the water but to be used as an extra precautionary measure,” Rushing says.

Numerous people have donated and there are several people that have taken advantage of the free life jackets already.

If you would like to get in contact with one of the creators, you can go to Jeremiah’s Jackets Facebook page.

**DROP OFF LOCATIONS FOR LIFE JACKETS**

1. The Hangout 6060 Veterans Pkwy

2. Wild Wing Cafe 6525 Whittlesey Blvd

3. Woodland Baptist Church 114 Bayview Drive, Phenix City

4. Norman’s Automotive 6014 1/2 Macon road Columbus Ga 31907

5. Mann Finance 1237 Broadway Columbus, Ga 31901

