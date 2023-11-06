PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Local leaders are asking the community to join together at the Phenix City Amphitheater on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The request comes a few days after the death of Smiths Station’s mayor and First Baptist Church of Phenix City’s pastor.

City officials wrote they would like the region to come together to show compassion and love during a sensitive time.

“Please remember that now is the time to show what our region is really about: More compassion and more love to help those who are hurting.”

— City of Phenix City

The city says the community meeting intends to lift up the City of Smiths Station and First Baptist Church of Phenix City.