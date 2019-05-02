30-Year Teaching Veteran Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple

Columbus, GA (WRBL) - Dr. Billie Kendrick, a teacher at St. Elmo Center For The Gifted, has been honored as our latest recipient of the Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award by Carlos Williams.

Dr. Kendrick was nominated by Arianna Lee, one of her former students. Lee noted that Dr. Kendrick is an amazing woman who taught her how to write a research paper and a bibliography. Dr. Kendrick felt very appreciatiative of the nomination and kinds words by her former student, Lee, who Dr. Kendrick also spoke very highly of as a person and a writer.

Dr. Kendrick is a 30-year teaching veteran who will be retiring at the end of this school year. She was very happy and thankful to receive the award as she thought this was a great way to finish her teaching career.

Our digital exclusive interview of Dr. Kendrick has been made available below.

Clint Perkins of Kinetic Credit Union was also present to help honor Dr. Kendrick.