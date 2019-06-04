Athena: Pet of the Week from LaGrange Animal Services

Athena is among thirty dogs recently seized in what LaGrange officials call a case of animal hoarding. It’s a story that WRBL News 3 covered.

Due to the influx of animals now at LaGrange Animal Services, the shelter if offering the chance for you to adopt Athena and several other dogs for free.

Jeremy Andrews with the City of LaGrange joins Greg Loyd on “News 3 Midday“ to talk more about Athena and the opportunity to adopt her.

LaGrange Animal Services is open Mondays-Fridays from 10 am – 5 pm and Saturdays 10 am – 2 pm. The telephone number is (706) 298-3606 and you can find more information on the organization’s Facebook page.