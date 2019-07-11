Brookside Glen Assisted Living Home concerned about safety during roundabout construction

Employees at the Brookside Glen Assisted Living Home say they weren’t considered when the city decided to start up construction right in front of their facility. They contacted not only a few City of Columbus officials but also News 3 with their concerns.

Construction workers are building a roundabout in front of Brookside Glen Assisted Living Home at the intersection of Bradley Park and River Road.



It may not sound like a big deal, but workers say it prevents them from effectively taking care of the 15 residents they have on site, which means they can’t get the residents to their doctor’s appointments on time, get them the medication they need on time and its all-around loud.

“Our driveway is so steep that we have to spin out to get out of our driveway. I don’t feel safe for our activities director to take the bus out with the residents because when you get to the top of the hill all you see is the sky so you can’t see what’s coming and that puts our employees and residents and our family members at risk,” says Tammy Hudson, the Executive Director of the facility.

She says she’s tried to contact every city official she knows so she could voice her concern and explain the safety issues but hasn’t heard back from anybody. News 3 also tried to contact Glen Davis, the District 2 councilman over that area but he hasn’t returned our call.



Mayor Skip Henderson says the construction is temporary and the city is working as fast as they can to resolve the issue.

