Community Watch

Columbus Community Center provides fun, educational summer camps

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 01:39 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 01:39 PM EDT

Davita Bynam, with Columbus Community Center, joins Greg Loyd on "News 3 Midday" to discuss summer camp offerings this year.

The summer camp costs $50 per week. The fee includes breakfast, lunch, and a snack daily. In addition, it offers children fun and educational events, along with some field trips.

To learn more, call the Columbus Community Center at (706) 685-0553.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories