Columbus Firefighters MDA 5K set for Saturday, June 22

If you love running and/or walking while raising money for a great cause, you don’t want to miss your chance to participate in the 8th Annual Columbus Firefighters MDA 5K.

The race is set for Saturday, June 22, starting at Big Dog Running Company in Columbus. On the day of the race, participants can register for $25. Registration will start at 7 a.m. on Saturday, and the 5K begins at 8:30 a.m. News 3’s Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald will serve as host this year, an honor he’s held for the entire eight-year history of the local event.

If you’d like to register ahead of time, you are able to do so online for a $20 entry fee now through June 20.

Captain John Schull joins Greg Loyd on “News 3 Midday” to talk about the importance of the event and how the money helps in the fight against Muscular Dystrophy.