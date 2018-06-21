Community Watch

Columbus State University hosting three theatre productions this summer

By:

Posted: Jun 21, 2018 01:08 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2018 01:09 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - Columbus State University theatre student Seth Wicker joins Jeff Kelly on "Midday" to discuss the three upcoming theatre productions this summer-- including "The Fox on the Fairway," "James and the Giant Peach," and "The Addams Family Musical."

 

 

