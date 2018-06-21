Columbus State University hosting three theatre productions this summer
COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - Columbus State University theatre student Seth Wicker joins Jeff Kelly on "Midday" to discuss the three upcoming theatre productions this summer-- including "The Fox on the Fairway," "James and the Giant Peach," and "The Addams Family Musical."
