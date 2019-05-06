Help "Stamp Out Hunger" on Saturday, May 11
COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - Hunger is a problem that affects millions across America, and it's a problem here at home, too.
If you've wanted to find a way to make a difference, you'll have a chance on Saturday, May 11, with Stamp Out Hunger.
This week, look for your postal carrier to leave a plastic bag in your mailbox. Fill it with non-perishable food items such as: peanut butter, jelly or jam, tuna fish, canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned meats, dry/powdered milk, evaporated milk, pasta, canned soup, rice, crackers, cereal, oatmeal, dry or canned beans, and macaroni & cheese.
Then, place those bagged items in your mailbox on Saturday, May 11, before your postal carrier arrives. She or he will pick up the food items. Those items will be given to Feeding the Valley to help fight hunger locally.
Stamp Out Hunger is a nationwide food drive where food collected locally stays locally. In our community, this food drive supports Feeding The Valley Food Bank. Last year, more than 66,000 lbs. of food was donated.
This comes at a critical time of the year, and helps Feeding The Valley get through the summer months when school is out and we prepare more meals for children who are out of school.
Bo Cadien and Gerald Paggi, Jr., of the United States Postal Service and Frank Sheppard, President and CEO of Feeding the Valley Food Bank join News 3's Greg Loyd to discuss the need for this year's drive and how your participation makes a big difference.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
