It's a "marvelous" show set for Sunday, May 5, in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - This weekend, you don’t have to leave the Fountain City to see a “marvelous” show on the ice rink!

The Columbus Figure Skating Academy presents its “Marvelous Show on Ice” on Sunday , May 5, at 2 pm, at the Columbus Ice Rink, 400 4th Avenue. Tickets are $7 and benefit the academy.

Robert Przepioski, professional figure skater and skating director at Columbus Figure Skating Academy, joins News 3’s Greg Loyd on “Midday” to explain why the event is a must-see!