Community Watch

Local man shares his message of inspiration while raising Sickle Cell awareness

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2018 01:11 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2018 01:11 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - Ralston Jarrett, author of the book "Legally Black," is a law school graduate who has achieved tremendous accomplishments--and he's done it while battling Sickle Cell.  That's why he's so passionate about sharing his message of hope with others. He stopped by News 3 Midday and spoke with Jeff Kelly.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories