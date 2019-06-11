Community Watch

Meet Hemingway: Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Harris County

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 12:51 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 12:51 PM EDT

Lea Craig, with the Humane Society of Harris County, stops by with Hemingway.  He's the WRBL News 3 "Pet of the Week."

Hemingway has a ton of personality, and Lea says he's perfectly suited for a quiet family.  

We hope you'll learn more about him by watching the interview. 

