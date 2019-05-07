Community Watch

Meet Raven: Pet of the Week from LaGrange Animal Services

By:

Posted: May 07, 2019 01:29 PM EDT

Updated: May 07, 2019 01:29 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - Jeremy Andrews, with the City of LaGrange, introduces us to Raven, the Pet of the Week.

Raven is avialabe through LaGrange Animal Services.

LaGrange Animal Services is located at 1390 Orchard Hill Road in LaGrange.   The facility is open Monday through Friday, 10 am-5 pm, and on Saturdays 10 am-2 pm.  You can also visit the LaGrange Animal Services Facebook page.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories