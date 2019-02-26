Meet Stewie: Animal Ark Pet of the Week!

Community Watch

Posted: Feb 26, 2019 12:56 PM EST

Updated: Feb 26, 2019 12:56 PM EST

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - Miranda Morrison with Animal Ark brings Stewie as the "Pet of Week."  Stewie is a nine-year-old poodle/chihuahua mix looking for a forever home.  Visit the Animal Ark website for more information.

