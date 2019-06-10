Community Watch

Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition returns to Columbus for 75th year

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 01:02 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 01:02 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - Billy Kendall, Media Relations Coordinator for the Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition, joins News 3's Greg Loyd on "Midday" to discuss the pageant's return to the Fountain City. 

He offers a rundown of this  year's events leading up to the big night on Saturday, June 15, when Miss Georgia 2019 is crowned.

Find more information on Miss Georgia on the organization's website.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories