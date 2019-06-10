Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition returns to Columbus for 75th year

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - Billy Kendall, Media Relations Coordinator for the Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition, joins News 3's Greg Loyd on "Midday" to discuss the pageant's return to the Fountain City.

He offers a rundown of this year's events leading up to the big night on Saturday, June 15, when Miss Georgia 2019 is crowned.

Find more information on Miss Georgia on the organization's website.