More with Victoria Hill, Miss Georgia 2019

Community Watch

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Victoria Hill, Miss Georgia 2019, visited WRBL News 3 to discuss what it felt like to win the crown and what she plans to do now that she holds the title.

Hill expresses her passion for championing the cause of Georgia’s foster children. She also discussed her feelings on the upcoming Miss America competition.

Hill spoke with News 3’s Greg Loyd on “Midday” and again for a special interview on “News 3 Evening Edition” with Teresa Whitaker and Phil Scoggins.

All of us at WRBL News 3 congratulate Victoria Hill, Miss Georgia 2019!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

° / 73°
% ° 73°

Wednesday

92° / 72°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 92° 72°

Thursday

95° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 73°

Friday

93° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 72°

Saturday

93° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 93° 73°

Sunday

95° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 74°

Monday

96° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 96° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
85°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
80°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
78°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
78°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
76°

75°

4 AM
Cloudy
4%
75°

75°

5 AM
Cloudy
4%
75°

75°

6 AM
Cloudy
5%
75°

74°

7 AM
Cloudy
5%
74°

76°

8 AM
Cloudy
4%
76°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
79°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
82°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
85°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
87°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
89°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
90°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
91°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
88°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
88°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
88°

86°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
86°