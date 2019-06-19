More with Victoria Hill, Miss Georgia 2019

Victoria Hill, Miss Georgia 2019, visited WRBL News 3 to discuss what it felt like to win the crown and what she plans to do now that she holds the title.

Hill expresses her passion for championing the cause of Georgia’s foster children. She also discussed her feelings on the upcoming Miss America competition.

Hill spoke with News 3’s Greg Loyd on “Midday” and again for a special interview on “News 3 Evening Edition” with Teresa Whitaker and Phil Scoggins.

All of us at WRBL News 3 congratulate Victoria Hill, Miss Georgia 2019!