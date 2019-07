Jasponica Florence, Vice President of the Phenix City-Russell County NAACP joins Greg Loyd on “News 3 Midday” to discuss the 32nd Annual Freedom Fund Banquet. It’s the one annual even to help the Freedom Fighters fund their community work.

It’s happening tonight at 6 p.m. at Phenix City’s Central High School. Tickets are $40 dollars–and seats are still available.