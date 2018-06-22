Northside Christian Church to hold Vacation Bible School Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, Ga - Northside Christian Church will hold their Vacation Bible School July 9-13 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for kids kindergarten through 6th grade.

The church is located at 9801 Whitesville Road, Columbus, GA.

Children will experience the "Time Lab" and discover Jesus from eternity, past to eternity future. They can also look forward to outside games, snacks, and crafts.

Children should dress in shorts and t-shirts with closed toe shoes all week.

Space is limited so we ask that you pre-register at www.myvbs.org/nccga.

If you have any questions you can email Amanda McMinn at alygator8705@yahoo.com.