Omega Psi Phi invites you to help them raise scholarship funds with the 40th annual golf tournament
COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - Robert Anderson joins us to discuss the upcoming 40th annual golf tournament sponsored by Omega Psi Phi to raise money for scholarships.
In fact, the annual tournament was recently renamed to honor Anderson for all his years of commitment and hard work: it's now officially The Robert L. Anderson Purple and Gold Golf Tournament.
The tournament will be held at Bull Creek Golf Course the weekend of June 29-30. You're invited to sign-up for the tournament online.
The entry fee is $125, with again, proceeds benefiting the fraternity's scholarship program.
