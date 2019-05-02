Phenix City/Russell County's Relay for Life set for Friday, May 3

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - "Send Cancer Packing .... To: Cure City!" That's the theme of this year's Phenix City/Russell County's Relay for Life event.

The event will be held on Friday, May 3, at Idle Hour Park Baseball Complex, 900 Airport Road, in Phenix City.

The surivor's registration will start at 5 pm. Opening ceremonies begin at 6 pm where survivors will be honored.

Please click here for more information. There's still time to join the fight against cancer.