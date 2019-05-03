Safe Kids Columbus continues mission to save children from drowning

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - Pam Fair, with Safe Kids Columbus, discusses the group's mission to keep children out of harm's way this summer. She stopped by News 3 Middy to tell WRBL's Greg Loyd when, where, and how parents and children can become suited up for summer.

At Kids Palooza on Saturday, May 11, Safe Kids Columbus will hand out 1,000 free life jackets as a part of its River Savvy Kids program.

