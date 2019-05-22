Safe Kids Columbus plans three mini bike rodeos in June to promote bicycle safety
COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - Piedmont Columbus Regional & Safe Kids Columbus want to remind children--and their parents--to play it safe when it comes to riding bikes.
Three mini bike rodeos are planned for the month of June. Pam Fair, director of Safe Kids Columbus, joins News 3's Greg Loyd on "Midday" to discuss the upcoming events and helmet give aways.
All events include bike safety education and free bicycle helmets for children 14 and under while supplies last.
At the events, Safe Kids Columbus will even inspect your bike if you bring it, discuss proper helmet fittings, and offer participants a chance to win a free bicycle.
The following are the dates/times/locations for the upcoming mini bike rodeos!
Event 1: Thursday, June 6, 2019
10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Northside Recreation Center, 2010 American Way, Columbus, Georgia 31909
Event 2: Monday, June 17, 2019
1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Shirley Winston Recreation Center, 5025 Steam Mill Road, Columbus, Georgia 31907
Event 3: Wednesday, June 19, 2019
1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Psalmond Road Recreation Center, 6550 Psalmond Road, Columbus, Georgia 31820
Georgia News
-
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on abortion law: "I did what I promised Georgians I would do."
Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp says he's not backing down from his stance on the state's fetal heartbeat bill, even as protests grow from Hollywood and beyond.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Former President Carter released from hospital
Former President Jimmy Carter has been released from the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center according to the Carter Center.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Georgia Insurance Commissioner asked to resign by Governor following federal fraud accusations
Georgia's insurance commissioner Jim Beck has been asked to resign by Governor Brian Kemp following an indictment that was delivered Tuesday for 38 counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering which allegedly occurred before his election in November.Read More »
Alabama News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Alabama lottery bill fails procedural vote, slows pending further negotiations
Following a procedural vote's failure in the Alabama House of Representatives, legislation to legalize paper lottery in the state of Alabama has slowed down again.Read More »
-
APT comments on decision not to air an episode of "Arthur" featuring gay wedding
Alabama Public Television has chosen not to air an episode of the PBS children's show "Arthur'' because it included a same-sex wedding.Read More »