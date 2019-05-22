Safe Kids Columbus plans three mini bike rodeos in June to promote bicycle safety

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - Piedmont Columbus Regional & Safe Kids Columbus want to remind children--and their parents--to play it safe when it comes to riding bikes.

Three mini bike rodeos are planned for the month of June. Pam Fair, director of Safe Kids Columbus, joins News 3's Greg Loyd on "Midday" to discuss the upcoming events and helmet give aways.

All events include bike safety education and free bicycle helmets for children 14 and under while supplies last.

At the events, Safe Kids Columbus will even inspect your bike if you bring it, discuss proper helmet fittings, and offer participants a chance to win a free bicycle.

The following are the dates/times/locations for the upcoming mini bike rodeos!

Event 1 : Thursday, June 6, 2019

10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Northside Recreation Center, 2010 American Way, Columbus, Georgia 31909

Event 2 : Monday, June 17, 2019

1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Shirley Winston Recreation Center, 5025 Steam Mill Road, Columbus, Georgia 31907

Event 3 : Wednesday, June 19, 2019

1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Psalmond Road Recreation Center, 6550 Psalmond Road, Columbus, Georgia 31820