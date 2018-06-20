Community Watch

St. Francis offers state-of-the-art PRP treatments

Posted: Jun 20, 2018 01:16 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2018 01:16 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - Dr. Vishnu Potini, an orthopedic surgeon at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, stops by Midday to tell News 3's Greg Loyd about the hospital's platelet-rich plasma treatments and their benefits to patients.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories