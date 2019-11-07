College Game Day Pick ‘Em: Week 11

The college football season is going to get even crazier since the calendar turns to November. The College Game Day Pick ‘Em Challenge rolls on as well. Join us in picking this week’s games and you get a chance to win some amazing prizes from our sponsors.

Here are the picks from the WRBL News 3 Sports Team:

LSU vs Alabama

Jack: Alabama, Rex: LSU

Missouri vs Georgia:

Jack: Georgia, Rex: Georgia

Vanderbilt vs Florida:

Jack: Florida, Rex: Florida

Western Kentucky vs Arkansas

Jack: Western Kentucky, Rex: Arkansas

New Mexico State vs Ole Miss

Jack: Ole Miss, Rex: Ole Miss

Appalachian State vs South Carolina

Jack: App State, Rex: App State

Tennessee vs Kentucky

Jack: Kentucky, Rex: Kentucky