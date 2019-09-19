College Game Day Pick ‘Em: Week 4

Week 4 of the college football season is here and the WRBL News 3 Sports team has made their picks the newest College Gameday Pick ‘Em Challenge. Be sure to register and play along with the team here:

https://wrbl.upickem.net/upickem/registration/login.asp?contestid=548844

These are the picks from the News 3 Sports Team:

#8 Auburn vs #17 Texas A&M

Rex: Texas A&M, Justin: Auburn, Jack: Auburn

#7 Notre Dame vs #3 Georgia

Rex: UGA, Justin: UGA, Jack: UGA

Southern Mississippi at #2 Alabama

Rex: Alabama, Justin: Alabama, Jack: Alabama

#4 LSU at Vanderbilt

Rex: LSU, Justin: LSU, Jack: LSU

Tennessee at #9 Florida

Rex: Florida, Justin: Florida, Jack: Florida

#23 Cal at Ole Miss

Rex: Ole Miss, Justin: Ole Miss, Jack: Cal

Kentucky at Mississippi State

Rex: Kentucky, Justin, Kentucky, Jack: Kentucky

South Carolina at Mizzou

Rex: Mizzou, Justin: Mizzou, Jack: Mizzou

San Jose State at Arkansas

Rex: Arkansas, Justin Arkansas, Jack: Arkansas