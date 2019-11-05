The Price Is Right Live

Holiday Inn Resort-Panama City Beach and Zelmo’s Zip In would like to thank all of the service men and women for their hard work. In honor of your services, Holiday Inn Resort-Panama City Beach and Zelmo’s Zip In would like to offer a military family a weekend getaway.

To qualify, a military family must be nominated by someone. All they need to do is go to wrbl.com and tell us why their veteran deserves a SunSpree Break! CLICK HERE to enter for a chance to win the contest.