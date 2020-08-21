Skip to content
Zelmo’s Gas Giveaway
Contests
Posted:
Aug 21, 2020 / 11:26 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 21, 2020 / 11:26 AM EDT
7 Day Forecast
Friday
86°
/
70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
20%
86°
70°
Saturday
88°
/
70°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms
50%
88°
70°
Sunday
86°
/
71°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible
60%
86°
71°
Monday
88°
/
74°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness
20%
88°
74°
Tuesday
89°
/
74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
40%
89°
74°
Wednesday
87°
/
73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible
50%
87°
73°
Thursday
85°
/
73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible
40%
85°
73°
Hourly Forecast
83°
1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°
84°
2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°
86°
3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°
85°
4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°
85°
5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°
85°
6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°
83°
7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°
82°
8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°
79°
9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°
78°
10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°
76°
11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°
75°
12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°
75°
1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°
74°
2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°
73°
3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°
73°
4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°
72°
5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°
71°
6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°
71°
7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°
72°
8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°
74°
9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°
77°
10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°
80°
11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°
82°
12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°
