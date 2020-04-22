Coronavirus Relief Fund awards $19K in grants to local organizations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Coronavirus Relief Fund established by the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley and the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley has awarded a third round of grants.

An additional $19,000 was given to local area organizations working to help the most vulnerable populations in the community.

“All of us at the Community Foundation and United Way continue to be touched by the way members of our community are supporting the Coronavirus Response Fund’s work,” said Betsy Covington, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley. “We’re working closely to make sure that every donated dollar supports those most in need of our community. We love the chance to help people take care of their neighbors.”

This is the third set of grants awarded, with the second donating more than $500,000. The third round of recipients include:

Beth Salem Presbyterian Church (PCUSA) – 2 Fish 5 Loaves Food Pantry – Groceries for underserved and low-income members of the community

– Groceries for underserved and low-income members of the community Columbus Dream Center – Food for families in the North Highland area

Food for families in the North Highland area Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation – Support for the COVID-19 floor renovation effort at Piedmont Columbus Regional

Support for the COVID-19 floor renovation effort at Piedmont Columbus Regional YMCA – Childcare for medical professionals and staff who work at Piedmont Columbus Regional

The Community Foundation and United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley say they have also launched the Nonprofit Impact Assessment Tool, which gives any nonprofit organization in the Chattahoochee Valley the chance to share the ways in which the Covid-19 pandemic is impacting their programming, operation and finances.

“We anticipate that the Global Payments/TSYS $100,000 matching contribution offer will be reached today. Donations will continue to be accepted at https://www.cfcv.com/coronavirus, giving people a chance to support organizations helping our most vulnerable populations through this crisis,” a Coronavirus Relief Fund spokesperson said.